Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Biden says Russia is committing 'genocide'

President Joe Biden has for the first time referred to Russia's assault in Ukraine as a "genocide".

Speaking in Iowa at an event about steps his administration is taking to staunch rising fuel costs because of the offensive, Biden termed the conflict, which has seen Russia carry out atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, as a "genocide."

Said Biden: "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away." Biden has previously stated that he did not believe Russia's actions amounted to genocide, as Ukrainian government officials have argued, but rather were "war crimes."

Ukraine captures fugitive Ukrainian Putin ally

Ukraine in a special operation captured the fugitive oligarch and Russian President Vladimir Putin's close friend Viktor Medvedchuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Sharing a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in a chair with his hands cuffed, Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account: "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine). Well done!"

Medvedchuk was thought to be Russia's top choice as a replacement for Zelenskyy to serve as their ruler.

Pressure mounts on Berlin as Kiev snubs German president

Pressure was mounting on Germany to up its game over the conflict in Ukraine as Kiev snubbed the country's president and Chancellor Olaf Scholz was accused of a weak response to the crisis.

On a visit to Poland, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted he had offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but Kiev had told him he was not welcome right now.

"I was prepared to do this, but apparently, and I must take note of this, this was not wanted in Kiev," Steinmeier told reporters.

Pentagon asks top 8 US arms makers to meet on Ukraine

The Pentagon will host leaders from the top eight US arms makers on Wednesday to discuss the defence industry's capacity to meet Ukraine's weapons needs if the conflict with Russia continues for years, two people familiar with the meeting said.

OPCW monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol in Ukraine, an OPCW spokesperson said.

"The (...) OPCW is monitoring closely the situation in Ukraine," he added.

The OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog also said it had "uninterruptedly been monitoring the situation around declared chemical industrial sites" in Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since end February.

Ukraine says potent Russian hack against power grid thwarted

Russian military hackers attempted to knock out power to millions of Ukrainians last week in a long-planned attack but were foiled, Ukrainian government officials said.

At one targeted high-voltage power station, the hackers succeeded in penetrating and disrupting part of the industrial control system, but people defending the station were able to prevent electrical outages, the Ukrainians said.

“The threat was serious, but it was prevented in a timely manner,” a top Ukrainian cybersecurity official, Victor Zhora, told reporters through an interpreter. “ It looks that we were very lucky.”

Negotiations with Russia 'extremely difficult' - Kiev

Kiev has said that ongoing talks with Russia to end the conflict were "extremely difficult" after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of slowing down discussions by changing demands.

"Negotiations are extremely difficult. The Russian side adheres to its traditional tactics of public pressure on the negotiation process, including through certain public statements," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said in written comments to reporters.

Talks to end Russia's nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results.

Latest estimate is 21,000 civilians have been killed in Mariupol - mayor

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of the port city had been killed since the start of Russia's attacks.

In televised comments, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said it had been difficult to calculate the exact number of casualties since street fighting had started.

Ukraine says Mariupol troops low on supplies

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to Ukrainian troops defending the besieged south-eastern port of Mariupol but acknowledged they are running low on supplies.

Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter that “for more than 1.5 months our defenders protect the city from (Russian) troops, which are 10+ times larger. They’re fighting under the bombs for each meter of the city. They make (Russia) pay an exorbitant price.”

Mariupol was a key target for Russian forces soon after the attacks began in late February. It has symbolic significance as one of the largest cities in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine turns down German president’s request to visit Kiev

Ukraine has turned down German President Frank Walter Steinmeier’s request to visit the capital Kiev this week, further complicating relations between the two countries.

Steinmeier told reporters during a visit to Poland that in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, he wanted to visit Kyiv together with other European leaders.

“I was ready for this visit. But it seems that Kiev doesn’t want it, and I must take note of this,” he told reporters.

At least 186 children killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict

At least 186 children have been killed and 344 injured since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General said Tuesday.

Children in the Donetsk, Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions, as well as the national capital of Kiev, have been the most affected, it said in a statement.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 938 educational institutions have been damaged, with 87 destroyed.

Russia in final stage of regrouping its forces - Ukrainian governor

Russia is shelling Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk round the clock and Moscow is now in the final stages of regrouping its forces in the area, Donetsk's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

He also said that Russian forces were not allowing residents of the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the region to leave even in their own cars. Kyrylenko made the comments on national television.

Ukraine evacuates 2,671 civilians from front line areas

Ukraine's deputy prime minister said that 2,671 civilians had been evacuated from front line areas, including 208 residents of Mariupol, 328 people from Luhansk region and 2,135 from various cities and towns in the Zaporizhzhia region.

US cannot confirm use of chemical agents in Ukraine's Mariupol - official

The United States cannot confirm the use of chemical agents in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol at this time, a senior US defence official said.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the government was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging Mariupol.

"We cannot confirm the use of chemical agents at this time," the U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

10,000 dead in Ukraine's Mariupol and toll could rise - mayor

The besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol yielded up more horrors after six weeks of pummeling by Russian troops, with the mayor saying more than 10,000 civilians have died in the strategic southern port, their corpses “carpeted through the streets.”

As Russia pounded targets around Ukraine and prepared for a major assault in the east, the country's leader warned President Vladimir Putin's forces could resort to chemical weapons, and Western officials said they were investigating an unconfirmed claim by a Ukrainian regiment that a poisonous substance was dropped in Mariupol.

The city has seen some of the heaviest attacks and civilian suffering in the conflict, but the land, sea and air assaults by Russian forces fighting to capture it have increasingly limited information about what's happening inside the city.

Zelenskyy accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said investigators had received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, including sexual assaults of small children.

"In areas freed from the occupiers, the recording and investigation of war crimes committed by Russia continues. Almost everyday we find new mass graves," he told Lithuanian lawmakers via video link.

"Hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded, including those of young girls and very young children. Even of a baby!"

Ukraine conflict fuels 'overlapping crises': World Bank's Malpass

The Russian offensive on Ukraine has set off a chain reaction in the global economy with rising energy and food prices that will worsen poverty and hunger and exacerbate debt concerns, World Bank President David Malpass said.

Faced with these "overlapping crises," the leader of the development lender urged advanced nations to keep markets open, removing trade barriers and reversing policies that concentrate wealth.

"Never have so many countries experienced a recession at once, suffering lost capital, jobs, and livelihoods. At the same time, inflation continues to accelerate," Malpass said at an event in Warsaw.

More than 4.6 million flee Ukraine – UN

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have now fled the conflict, the United Nations said, though the smaller numbers of new refugees are arriving in a more vulnerable condition.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,615,830 Ukrainians had fled since Russia attacked the country on February 24 – a figure up 68,095 on Monday's update.

"Even though the numbers of people crossing the borders has declined significantly, those who have been crossing we've noticed have been in a more vulnerable state, have had lesser means and have also had less of a plan as to where they might go," UNHCR spokesman Matt Saltmarsh said in Geneva.

Russia must lose ability to ‘terrorise’ neighbours - Ukrainian president

The Ukrainian president said that Lithuania has been among the first countries to come to Ukraine’s aid after the Russian attack, stressing that Russia must lose the ability to “terrorise” its neighbours.

“You remain among those who care most about peace and security in Europe,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Lithuanian Parliament, according to Ukraine’s official news agency Ukrinform.

He went on to say: “Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has posed a strategic question to Europe: Are the values that underlie the unification of nations on the European continent after World War II still alive?”

108 Russian attacks on Ukraine's health facilities so far -UN

The World Health Organization said it has verified 108 Russian attacks on health care facilities and staff in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

These include attacks on health facilities, personnel, transport, supplies, and warehouses.

Bhanu Bhatnagar from WHO Europe spoke from Lviv near the Polish border at a UN press conference.

"The situation is already really bad and challenging.

EU countries to receive $3.8B additional funds to host Ukrainian refugees

EU countries will receive an additional €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) support from the EU budget to host Ukrainian refugees this year.