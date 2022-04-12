Illegal gold mining surged by a record amount last year on Brazil's biggest indigenous reservation, according to a new report, which carried chilling accounts of atrocities by the miners, including abuses of women and girls.

The area scarred by "garimpo," or wildcat gold mining, on the Yanomami reservation in the Amazon rainforest increased by 46 percent in 2021, to 3,272 hectares, the biggest annual increase since monitoring began in 2018, said the report by the Hutukara Yanomami Association (HAY) on Monday.

"This is the worst moment of invasion since the reservation was established 30 years ago," said the Indigenous-rights group, in a report based on satellite images and interviews with inhabitants.

"In addition to deforesting our lands and destroying our waters, illegal mining for gold and cassiterite (a key tin ingredient) on Yanomami territory has brought an explosion of malaria and other infectious diseases... and a frightening surge of violence against Indigenous people."

Illegal mining has soared in the Amazon as gold prices have surged recently.

Mining destroyed a record 125 square kilometres of the Brazilian Amazon basin last year, according to official figures.

READ MORE:Officials: Clash looms between Brazil's indigenous people and miners

Miners seen as 'terrible threat'

Illegal miners with links to organised crime are accused of numerous abuses in Indigenous communities, including sometimes deadly attacks on residents and poisoning rivers with the mercury used to separate gold from sediment.

The report comes as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro pushes legislation to legalise mining on native lands, drawing protests from Indigenous groups and environmentalists.

The Yanomami, one of the Amazon's most iconic Indigenous groups, related a harrowing series of abuses.