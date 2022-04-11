President Joe Biden has asked India's Narendra Modi not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the US and other nations try to cut off Moscow's energy income following the assault on Ukraine.

Meeting by video call on Monday, Biden told Modi the US could help India diversify its sources of energy, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to refrain from Russian oil, a source of tension with the US.

Even though India receives little of its oil from Russia, it stepped up recently with a major purchase as other democracies are trying to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The president also made clear that he doesn't believe it's in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy or other commodities," Psaki said.

Biden stopped short of making a "concrete ask" of Modi, a US official said, noting India has concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China.

Quad meeting

While the two nations ended the meeting with Biden saying they committed to strengthening their relationship, White House officials could not say if India stood with them in fully condemning Putin, saying the choice ultimately rested with Modi's government.

The two leaders will meet in person on May 24 in Tokyo for a summit of the so-called Quad, a coalition that also includes Australia and Japan.

India's neutral stance in the assault has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging "the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way."

Biden opened the video conversation by emphasising the defense partnership between the two countries and by saying the US and India are going to "continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war" on food and other commodities.

"The root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family, of friendship and of shared values," the US president said.

A senior US official described the Biden-Modi exchange as warm and productive, though the official stressed that India would make its own decisions on how to respond to Putin. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the meeting.

