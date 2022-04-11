UN special envoy Hans Grundberg has started his first visit to Yemen's rebel-held capital, following an April 2 ceasefire that the country's warring parties have accused each other of violating.

"He is looking forward to engaging with Ansar Allah (Houthi) leadership on implementing and strengthening the truce and discussing the way forward," Grundberg's office said in a tweet announcing his arrival on Monday.

The Swedish diplomat is scheduled to meet Houthi rebel officials during his first Sanaa visit since taking office in September.

The two-month ceasefire declared at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has largely held.

"Since the start of the truce, we have seen a significant reduction of violence," Grundberg told a virtual press conference last week.

Blame game

However, both sides have traded blame over violations, with the government accusing the rebels of military deployments and drone attacks while the insurgents say they "repelled an advance" by loyalists.