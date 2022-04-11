Pakistan’s parliament has elected opposition lawmaker Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister, after a walkout by lawmakers from ousted Premier Imran Khan’s party.

Sharif was elected with 174 votes in his favour on Monday after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, staged a walkout of the National Assembly in protest.

“Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif is declared to be the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” announced the acting speaker, Asad Sadiq.

Sharif was the only contender. He is the brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but his election will not guarantee a peaceful path forward — or solve Pakistan’s many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis.

The former opposition will now run a truncated house with a small majority of 174 lawmakers, which is enough to pass laws in the 342-seat assembly. However, if Khan's followers take to the streets — as he has heralded — it would create additional pressure on Parliament and deepen the crisis.

Khan was ousted early Sunday through a no-confidence vote in Parliament after three years and eight months in office.

Deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner, the opposition pushed Khan out with 174 votes – two more than the required simple majority.

Massive crowds come out in Khan's support

In a show of strength and precursor to the political uncertainty ahead, Khan rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters late Sunday to protest his ouster, and describing the next government as an “imported government.” In cities across Pakistan, Khan's supporters marched, waving large party flags and vowing support.

The youth, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

Some were crying, others shouting slogans promising Khan's return.

Khan has also demanded early elections – the balloting is not due before August 2023. He has tapped into anti-American sentiment in Pakistan, accusing Washington of conspiring with his opponents to topple him.

His accusation resonates with his young support base, which often sees Washington's post 9/11 war on terror as unfairly targeting Pakistan.