Farman Gurban oglu Salmanov was born in 1928 in the mountainous village of Morul in the Shamkir district of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. He was forced to grow up quickly, as the arrest of his father in 1937 meant he had to support his mother in the upbringing of his three younger siblings.

Both his childhood environment and his family inspired his love for the earth. The bare slopes of the mountains around his village predisposed him to study different ground layers and rocks, and so little Farman fell in love with geology at a young age. His grandfather, Suleiman Nagdy oglu Salmanov, instilled in him a great interest in Siberia.

Suleiman had been sentenced to 20 years of exile in 1888 during the Russian Empire. While in exile in Siberia, he took part in the 1905 Russo-Japanese war and was released from exile for his bravery. Afterwards, he married Russian Siberian Olga Josephovna, who took a Muslim name, Firuza, and returned to his homeland. As Farman Salmanov recalled later, his grandfather's stories of Siberia instilled in him a longing for those distant lands which he could only imagine.

Another person who had a great influence on Farman's choice of vocation was the Soviet Minister of Oil Industry, Nikolai Konstantinovich Baybakov. In an interview with Natalia Lebedeva for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Farman Gurban oglu said:

"When I was in eighth grade, Nikolai Baibakov, the USSR Oil Industry Minister, came to Shamkir. I spoke Russian slightly better than my peers, so I was instructed to tell the distinguished guest about the school.

“At the end of the meeting, he turned around and asked me what I wanted to be. I answered, ‘An oil worker.’ He praised my choice and said: ‘Oil is the future of our country.’ That meeting was fateful. When after the institute, I was sent to work in Baku, I wrote a letter to Baibakov with a request to be transferred to Siberia. As a result, I was summoned to Moscow, and from there I was sent to Kuzbass and even was given money for a ticket."

After graduating from high school in 1947, he enrolled at the Geological Exploration Department of the Azerbaijan Industrial Institute in 1949, majoring in Mining Engineering and Geology. After graduating from university in 1954, he was sent to search for oil in Kuzbass against his wishes. Kuzbass was in southwestern Siberia, and Farman had completed his internship and wrote his diploma thesis about oil in northern Siberia. At the time, no one in the country's leadership believed that oil could be found in Siberia — despite academics and scientists who thought otherwise — and Farman Salmanov's research was viewed with scepticism.

From 1955 to 1957, Salmanov worked as head of the Plotnikovskaya and Gryaznenskaya oil and gas exploration expeditions in the Kemerovo and Novosibirsk regions. Still, he had always had his heart set on the north.

In his spare time, he would go there and examine places for possible exploration. Eventually, he requested that his superiors send at least one expedition — led by himself — to the part of Western Siberia adjacent to the Ob River, especially since the search for oil in Kuzbass proved inconclusive. But none of his promises to find oil could convince his management.

Then, Farman Salmanov decided to take a risk. In 1957, he secretly gathered 20 families of volunteers from his subordinates. Together, they loaded a drilling rig, their dismantled houses, two tractors, and camping bunks onto barges, and on August 18, a caravan of seven barges set sail down the Tom River from the wharf in the village of Ivanovka in the Kemerovo region.

The volunteers had a long way to the north, to Surgut. Their departure also carried risk, as it could be regarded as an unauthorised escape from their work, so they were unsure what awaited them.

Salmanov ordered the radio operator to cut off communication so that his superiors would not find out that they had sailed away and would not turn them back.

But such steps did not bode well for the 26-year-old geologist: a criminal case was brought against him, and the government wanted to expel him from the party, but the team that came with him stood up for their leader.

They wrote a collective letter and threatened the leadership with a collective strike, as a result of which the issue was closed. The authorities then decided not to create a scandal, and in the summer of 1958, they made the decision to relocate the expedition from Kuzbass to Surgut. Later, Farman Kurban oglu recalled:

"A lot of fuss was made since we cut off communication. They wanted to remove me from my post. But in the end, I was allowed to stay."

And so, in 1958, Salmanov headed the Surgut oil exploratory expedition. At the beginning of the year, there were already several seismic crews working in the Surgut region. In 1959, they were reassigned to the Tyumen region.

Despite the many difficulties and problems they faced, the workers continued their drilling efforts in Yuganskoye, Surgutskaya, and Ermakovskaya in the early 1960s. They also tested the Megionskaya area. Salmanov's team disregarded the doubts of sceptics, sure that oil would be found any day.

Then, in 1961, it finally happened. His team struck oil at the well in Megion. Here is how Salmanov himself recalled this event: