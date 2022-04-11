Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has easily survived a divisive referendum on whether he should step down or complete his term –– a vote marked by low turnout, initial results showed.

The 68-year-old president, elected in 2018 for a six-year term, won a majority of around 90.3-91.9 percent in favour of his staying in office until 2024, according to a preliminary vote count on Sunday by the National Electoral Institute.

The turnout rate was between 17 and 18.2 percent, meaning that even if Lopez Obrador had lost, the result would not have been legally binding.

With an approval rating of nearly 60 percent, Lopez Obrador's presidency had never appeared seriously at risk, and the left-wing populist was himself one of the vote's biggest cheerleaders.

Supporters of the referendum –– the first of its kind in Mexico –– said it was a way of increasing democratic accountability, giving voters the opportunity to remove the president due to loss of confidence.

"Now we have the chance to change what's not right. There have been presidents who, after being elected by the people, ended up serving other interests," Benigno Gasca, a 57-year-old mathematician and musician, told the AFP news agency.

'Useless exercise'

But critics saw it as expensive propaganda and an unnecessary distraction from the many challenges facing the country, including drug-related violence, poverty and the rising cost of living.