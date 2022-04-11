WORLD
2 MIN READ
El Salvador arrests over 9,000 'gang members' in 15 days
President Nayib Bukele says "war against gangs" will continue, a month after he invoked emergency powers to suspend some constitutional rights to crackdown on gangs engaged in drug trafficking and extortion.
El Salvador arrests over 9,000 'gang members' in 15 days
El Salvador's authorities arrested a total of 9,120 "gang members" since the beginning of the "war against gangs," officials say. / AFP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 11, 2022

Authorities in El Salvador have arrested more than 9,000 suspected gang members in the past 15 days, President Nayib Bukele announced, amid a state of emergency pushed by the president after a spike in homicides.

"More than 9,000 gang members (arrested) in just 15 days. We continue the war against gangs," tweeted the president on Sunday, who has been criticised by local and international humanitarian organisations for alleged human rights violations.

For its part, the National Civil Police (PNC) reported on Twitter that "507 terrorists" were captured on Saturday.

War on gangs

Since the beginning "of the war against gangs, we have put a total of 9,120 gang members behind bars," it said.

RECOMMENDED

From March 25-27 in El Salvador 87 people were killed in a wave of violence, prompting the police and military to begin mass arrests.

On March 27 the pro-government Congress approved a state of emergency that gives legal cover to arrests without warrants.

In addition, Congress approved, at Bukele's request, reforms to increase the maximum sentence for gang membership from nine to 45 years in prison, and to punish the dissemination of gang messages in the media with up to 15 years in prison.

The Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs, among others, total some 70,000 members.

As of March 16,000 of them were in prison.

El Salvador closed 2021 with 1,147 homicides –– 18 per 100,000 inhabitants –– while in 2020 it registered 1,341 violent deaths.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time