Monday, April 11, 2022

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has said that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were "carpeted through the streets."

Speaking by phone to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.

Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping centre where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said. "Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned," he said.

France expels six Russian diplomats

France's foreign ministry declared six Russians posing as diplomats as "persona non grata" after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests.

"Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed on Sunday, April 10, a clandestine operation carried out by the Russian intelligence services on our territory," the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.

"Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover and whose activities proved contrary to our national interests have been declared persona non grata," it said.

Russia warns Sweden, Finland against joining NATO

The Kremlin said that the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to the NATO military alliance would not bring stability to Europe.

"We have repeatedly said that the alliance remains a tool geared towards confrontation and its further expansion will not bring stability to the European continent," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

A senior US State Department official said last week that the prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion between foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels.

Russia holding many civilians in prisons - Ukrainian official

Ukraine's deputy prime minister has accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory.

"We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)... They are forcibly held" there, Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised comments.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians. Reuters news agency could not immediately confirm the detentions.

Macron will travel to Ukraine only if trip is "useful"

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was prepared to travel to Kiev or any other city in Ukraine only if he felt his visit would help in the current crisis.

"I am ready to go anywhere and even to Kiev if it could be useful, if it would help start a dialogue," Macron told BFM television.

Ukraine finds 7 bodies in rubble of ruined town near Kiev

Ukraine recovered the bodies of seven people buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kiev on Monday, the state emergencies service said.

More than two hundred rescue workers have been scrambling to find missing residents since Ukraine retook the city west of Kiev after Russian troops began pulling back from the region late last month.

The recovered bodies pushed the total death toll there to 19 people found in the rubble, the state emergencies service said in a statement.

Russia sees no reason to end talks with Ukraine

Russia sees no reason to end peace talks with Ukraine despite Kiev's constant changes in position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I don't see any reason why we can't continue (the talks), although the Ukrainian side turns around every time, sometimes by 180 degrees, rejecting what it offered," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The aim of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation," is to put an end to the Western dominance in the world, he added.

Ukraine braces for fall of Mariupol, Russian assault on east

Ukraine has steeled itself for what could be the imminent fall of Mariupol to Russian troops as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believed "tens of thousands" of people had been killed in Moscow's assault on the strategic southern port city.

A pro-Russia rebel leader said that separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol.

"Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is already under our control," Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region, said in televised remarks.

Ukrainian forces said they were also bolstering their positions in the east ahead of an anticipated massive Russian campaign.

US: 'No evidence' Russia hit S-300 systems in Ukraine

The US said it has "no evidence" that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian S-300 air-defence systems after the Kremlin made sweeping claims of destroyed targets.

A senior Pentagon official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity confirmed a Russian strike on Dnipro international airfield on Sunday, saying it destroyed "some airport infrastructure. "

But he maintained there is no evidence to suggest the Russian attack resulted in the loss of an S-300 system, including one recently delivered to Ukraine from Slovakia.

Russia starting to reinforce positions in eastern Ukraine -US official

The United States believes that Russia has started reinforcing and resupplying its troops in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a senior US defence official said.

Despite the resupply efforts in Donbas, the United States did not believe this was the start of a new offensive in the region, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine step up security

Three Russian regions bordering Ukraine announced they were stepping up security measures over what they said were "possible provocations" from the Ukrainian side.

Moscow, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation", has accused Ukraine of targeting its border regions, including by striking a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month.

The authorities in the Belgorod, Voronezh and Bryansk regions announced they were boosting security and urged citizens to be more vigilant.

Russia: West helping Ukraine prepare more fake allegations

Russia said that Ukraine, with the help of British intelligence, was preparing new fake allegations about Russian violence against civilians.

"New false staged provocations accusing the armed forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly cruel treatment of the population of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under the leadership of British special services on the territory of the Sumy region," Russia's defence ministry said.

Rouble falls as Russia relaxes capital controls; Rosbank shares jump 40 percent

The rouble weakened sharply on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after Russia relaxed temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency.

Shares in Rosbank, a Russian subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, jumped 40 percent after SocGen said it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) income hit from selling Rosbank to Interros Capital, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

By 1500 GMT, the rouble had lost more than 4 percent of its value in jittery trade, sliding to 79.45 to the dollar, and was down 4.5 percent to 86.45 against the euro.

OPEC tells EU not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

OPEC told the European Union that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo made the remarks in a meeting on Monday with EU officials, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

Moscow will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks - Lavrov

Russia will not pause its military operation in Ukraine for subsequent rounds of peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russian officials say peace talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as they would like, and have accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crimes allegations against Russian troops in Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov said he saw no reason not to continue talks with Ukraine but insisted Moscow would not halt its military operation when the sides convene again.

Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon' – Kiev

Ukraine is expecting Russia to launch a major offensive in the east "soon", defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

"The enemy has almost finished preparation for assault on the east, the attack will begin soon," he said.

"We don't know precisely when, but the preparation is almost over."

After rebuffing a Russian offensive on Kiev, Ukraine has for days said a renewed Moscow attack on its east and south is looming.

Germany calls for sending heavy weapons to Ukraine

Germany said European countries should send heavy weapons and more military equipment to Ukraine, amid fears that Russia will soon intensify attacks in the eastern Donbass region.

“Ukraine needs further military support to defend itself,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters, ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

“It is clear that Ukraine needs further military equipment, especially heavy weapons.

EU seeks unity amid calls for fresh sanctions on Russia

EU foreign ministers launched discussions on a sixth round of sanctions but a consensus was proving increasingly difficult.

"Discussing about Ukraine means certainly to discuss about the effectiveness of our sanctions," Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, told reporters in Luxembourg as he arrived for the foreign ministers' meeting.

While five rounds of sanctions have already been implemented since Russia's attacks started on Ukraine on — the last just last Friday — "certainly ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

Slovakia denies air defence is destroyed

Slovakia has denied its S-300 air defence missile system it transported to Ukraine has been destroyed by the Russian armed forces.

“Our S-300 system has not been destroyed,” Lubica Janikova, spokesperson for Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.