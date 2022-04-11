The Polisario independence movement has announced a "break" in contacts with the Spanish government in protest at its U-turn on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

"The Polisario Front has decided to break contacts with the current Spanish government" over its "instrumentalisation of the Western Sahara question in shameful bargaining with the (Moroccan) occupier", the movement wrote in a statement on Sunday.

It said the break will last until Madrid "conforms with decisions of international legality, which recognises the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination, and with respect for the borders of their country, as internationally recognised".

Spain on March 18 said it had agreed to publicly recognise Rabat's autonomy plan for the territory, ending a decades-long stance of neutrality.

In agreeing to a long-standing Moroccan demand, Spain sought to end a dispute which erupted in April 2021 when it allowed Western Sahara's independence leader Brahim Ghali to be treated for Covid-19 at a Spanish hospital.

Weeks after Ghali's hospitalisation, more than 10,000 migrants surged into Spain's tiny North African enclave of Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way, in an incident seen as meant to punish Madrid.

Morocco-Spain ties

Morocco's King Mohammed VI last week hosted Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a landmark visit sealing their countries' repaired ties.