Mexicans have been voting on whether their popular president should end his six-year term barely midway through or continue to the end.

Strangely, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was the one who pushed for the first-ever referendum of its kind in Mexico on Sunday.

It was considered a safe bet. The referendum is only binding if at least 40 percent of the country’s electorate votes — something experts believe unlikely — and Lopez Obrador has maintained approval ratings around 60 percent.

With that in mind critics have decried the exercise as a waste of money — almost $80 million — and just a way for Lopez Obrador to rally his base midway through his time in office.

For someone known as an eternal campaigner the expected reaffirmation of support makes sense, but for a president outspoken about austerity it raised questions.

Some in the opposition have called for voters to boycott.

