Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, has suggested a raft of changes to the social media giant's Twitter Blue premium subscription service.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Musk suggested that users who sign up for Twitter Blue should pay significantly less than the current $2.99 a month, and should get an authentication checkmark as well as an option to pay in local currency.

"Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn't get checkmark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam," Musk said in a tweet.

"And no ads," Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just days ago, suggested.

"The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive."

Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, also proposed an option to pay with dogecoin and asked Twitter users for their views. Twitter declined to comment on Musk's suggestions.

READ MORE:Twitter to test long-awaited edit button

Premium service