A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves have dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police have said.

Police officer Subhash Kumar said on Saturday that the thieves came in the guise of government irrigation officials.

The robbing of the 18-metre (60-foot) bridge was reported on Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.

They brought bulldozers and gas cutters and tore apart the structure before escaping with the booty over two days, Kumar said.

"They took away the scrap in a heavy vehicle," he said.