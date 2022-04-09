President Emmanuel Macron has said he has no fear of losing France’s presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls ahead of first-round vote.

Still, suspense is the watchword in Sunday’s voting to choose the top two among a dozen contenders, with a predicted low turnout that could help decide the race.

“I have the spirit of conquest rather than the spirit of defeat,” Macron, a centrist, said on Friday in an interview with RTL radio on the final day of campaigning.

But he cautiously added, “Nothing is ever a given.”

Le Pen, running in her third presidential race, has consistently placed second behind Macron in polls.

She appeared to close the gap even further according to latest polls, which have given a difference of between 1 and 6 points between the two.

If the polls mirror election results, Macron and Le Pen would repeat the 2017 scenario, squaring off in a second round April 24. Macron won by a landslide five years ago, taking 66 percent of the vote to Le Pen’s 34 percent.

This time, polls forecast the score to be much closer.

Le Pen has expended much energy to take the edge off her National Rally party in order to make it more appealing to voters.

She has softened her image even more and made purchasing power the centrepiece of her campaign, but hasn’t give up on her key themes: stopping the “migratory submersion” and “eradicating” political Islam.

“If Emmanuel Macron had enriched the country, excuse me but we wouldn’t be talking about purchasing power,” Le Pen said at her final rally on Thursday evening.

'Playing with the fears'