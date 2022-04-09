A French woman and British man who disappeared while diving off the coast of Malaysia were found safe, drifting at sea two and a half days after they went missing, police have said.

Fishermen spotted Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, at around 1 am (1700 GMT on Friday) in waters off Pengerang, a considerable distance to the south of where they disappeared, Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told reporters on Friday.

They were among four people who went missing on Wednesday near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

"Both individuals ... are reported to be in stable condition," he said, adding that marine police had taken them to hospital. He declined to provide more details of the rescue.