At least 12 troops and four army auxiliaries were killed in an attack by suspected militants on a military detachment in Burkina Faso, the army has said.

"This Friday, April 8, 2022, a complex attack targeted the Namissiguima military detachment at around 5:00 am (0500 GMT)," the army said in a statement on Friday.

"The provisional toll after the fighting is 12 soldiers and four VDP (Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland) dead," it said, adding that 21 soldiers were wounded.

The VDP, poorly trained and armed civilian auxiliaries in the army, have paid a heavy price in the fight against militants in Burkina Faso.

A security source confirmed the attack and a "heavy toll on the friendly side", without giving figures.

Fighting insurgency