Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Hajj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight Covid restrictions, state media has said.

The hajj ministry "has authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the hajj this year," it said in a statement.

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel, it said on late Friday.

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam's main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.