Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and British defence chief Ben Wallace have met for a tripartite meeting that was hosted by the head of Turkish defence Hulusi Akar.

"In addition to defence and security issues between our countries, we had the opportunity to exchange views on the latest developments in the world and in our region, through cooperation with the defence industry and military education," Akar said at a news conference in Istanbul after Friday's meeting.

He said the group agreed that it would “continue to openly express our support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”