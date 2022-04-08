WORLD
Pakistan PM Khan: Won't accept 'imported' government in the country
In a televised address, Imran Khan said he was 'disappointed' by the top court's verdict reversing the deputy speaker's blocking of no-trust move, which he said is part of a US conspiracy to oust him.
Khan announced a countrywide protest on Sunday. / AP Archive
April 8, 2022

Pakistan's prime minister has said he is 'disappointed' by the top court’s judgment that declared the blocking of the no-confidence motion against him “contrary to the Constitution.” 

"I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it," Imran Khan said at the start of his address to the nation on Friday.

He then accused the US of hatching a conspiracy to oust him.

“My Minister Atif Khan told me that some of our members were called in the US embassy in Islamabad and they were told that a no-trust motion is coming,” Khan claimed.

"There was foreign interference in Pakistan's no-confidence. I wanted the SC to at least look at it. It was a very serious allegation that a foreign country wants to topple the government through a conspiracy," he said.

He announced a countrywide protest on Sunday and said he will not accept an "imported" government in the country.

Unanimous judgement

Khan lost his parliamentary majority last week and was on the verge of being forced from office by a no-confidence vote tabled by the opposition on Sunday.

But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional. Khan then dissolved parliament.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial termed the dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday “contrary to the constitution,” and declared the move “null and void.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss a no-trust resolution against Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house of parliament by the president on the premier's advice.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment, ordered the speaker to summon a session of parliament on April 9 and hold a vote on the no-trust motion.

SOURCE:AA
