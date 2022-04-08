A Pakistani court has sentenced a militant leader linked to the Mumbai terrorist attacks to 31 years in prison on charges of terror financing.

The sentence, reported by his lawyer on Friday, is the latest for Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested in 2019.

He was sentenced the following year to 15 years in a separate case, also on charges of terror financing.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the United States Justice Department and with a $10 million bounty on his head, has never been charged in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

He has been serving the 15-year term at home under a government order.

His lawyer, Naseeruddin Nayyar, said Saeed can appeal the latest sentence.

Tense Pakistan-India ties