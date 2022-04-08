Tens of thousands of Muslims gathered at occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan for noon prayers, which passed peacefully despite concerns about a repeat of Israeli police raids that erupted during the Muslim holy month last year.

From early morning, residents of cities such as Bethlehem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank lined up at Israeli checkpoints to visit Al Aqsa.

After two years of Covid restrictions, Israel has allowed some Palestinians from the West Bank who hold a travel permit to enter occupied East Jerusalem.

But tensions are again high in the city holy to Christians, Jews and Muslims.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in recent months during military raids on towns, villages and refugee camps in occupied East Jerusalem.

"We thought they (Israel) won't let us enter due to the last escalation, but thank God everything is ok," said Hussein Abayat from Bethlehem. "Al Aqsa is the most valuable thing we have, we do everything in our power to visit it and the rest is up to God."

