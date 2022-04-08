Linguists find it challenging to agree on how and why languages evolve. But with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) – they now might be able to.

A new study on American Sign Language (ASL) has attempted to structurally model how language can be shaped by people who use it to make communication easier.

“Sign languages offer a unique opportunity to ask how the body shapes the structure of language, because they are produced using different parts of the human body than spoken languages and lend themselves to a different set of perceptual and motoric capacities,” the study’s authors wrote.

Deaf studies scholar Naomi Caselli from Boston University (BU) and a team of researchers found that ASL signs that are challenging to understand – those which are rare or have uncommon handshapes – are made closer to the signer’s face, where people often look during sign perception.

By contrast, common handshapes which are much more routine, are made further away from the face, in the perceiver’s peripheral vision.

To come to those conclusions, Caselli along with researchers from Syracuse University and Rochester Institute of Technology looked at the evolution of ASL with the assistance of an AI tool that analysed videos of over 2,500 signs from ASL-LEX, the world’s largest interactive ASL database.

According to Caselli the findings, which were published in the journal Cognition, suggest that ASL has evolved to be easier for people to recognise signs.

“Every time we use a word, it changes just a little bit,” said Caselli, a Wheelock College of Education & Human Development assistant professor at BU. “Over long periods of time, words with uncommon handshapes have evolved to be produced closer to the face and, therefore, are easier for the perceiver to see and recognise.”

Although studying the evolution of language is complex, Caselli said, “you can make predictions about how languages might change over time, and test those predictions with a current snapshot of the language.”