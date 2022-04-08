For centuries, Ukraine has been known as Europe’s food basket. But the importance of its contributions to the global food market came under the spotlight in the aftermath of Russia’s military campaign.

Ukraine, the second-largest country in Europe (Russia is the largest), is a major exporter of grains and cereals, including corn.

As Russian shelling and airstrikes damaged roads and cut off Black Sea ports, shipment of Ukrainian wheat was disrupted, leading to an immediate hike in the price of both wheat and flour.

Flatbread, made from flour, is a staple for countries ranging from Egypt and Jordan to Pakistan. Ukraine alone accounts for nearly nine percent of the world’s wheat supply, and disruption in exports has already jacked up prices.

Inflation was already causing headaches for policymakers before Russian troops crossed over into Ukraine on February 24.

As economies opened up after two years of pandemic-related lockdowns, problems with the global supply chains have provoked increased demand, inflating prices across the board

Global food prices are now at their highest since 1974 when adjusted for inflation, says the Food and Agricultural Organisation.

The black prize

While dozens of agrarian economies have vast irrigation systems, few rival Ukraine’s agricultural produce.

The country of 40 million is the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil and a major supplier of corn, barley and rye, among other grains. It consistently ranks as one of the largest grain exporters.

What’s special about Ukraine is that it produces more than it needs to meet domestic demand, leaving a surplus of goods that can be sold on the international market.

In fact, in 2019, Ukraine overtook Russia to become the largest grain exporter when it shipped close to 50 million tons to other countries.

At the heart of Ukraine’s agriculture is its highly fertile soil. Nearly a quarter of the world's most fertile soil, known as Chernozem, is located in Ukraine.

Chernozem is black soil rich in organic matter called ‘humus,’ which is made up of decomposed plants. More than 65 percent of arable land in Ukraine is composed of Chernozem deposits, making it ideal for farming.