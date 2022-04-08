As our planet’s skies continue to get clogged by air traffic, many aviation companies have turned to a cleaner, quieter and more sustainable way to travel: all-electric planes.

Global aviation, one of the largest polluters of our atmosphere, produces roughly 915 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

George E Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, began “to visualise the possibilities and understand the potential benefits of ‘green’ aviation about 20 years ago.”

“Electric aviation is significantly more efficient — an electric aeroplane could potentially reduce operating costs by 80 percent as compared to traditional, conventional and general aviation aircraft,” Bye told TRT World.

Bye, who has been an aviator his entire life, views the transition to electric aviation as “a slowly maturing change in technology” that the “industry needs and is, thankfully, embracing.”

The airline industry alone makes up around 2.1 percent of human-induced carbon dioxide emissions, transporting 4.5 billion passengers across the world in 2019, according to research from the non-governmental organisation Air Transport Action Group (ATAG).

Aviation, which makes up 12 percent of emissions from transportation sources, is striving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and yet flights globally are expected to double in the next 20 years.

Change in technology

While other parts of the transportation industry have been pursuing cleaner forms of travel for decades, electric planes have lagged behind due to challenges with technology and governmental certification.

The most common tech struggle companies have faced is designing a light battery that produced enough power for a large plane’s electric motor over long distances — as batteries are less energy-dense than jet fuel.

In fact, powering a 737-size jet with electricity would require a battery the size of the plane itself, NASA’s Glenn Research Center told The Guardian.

“That’s just not feasible, it would be too heavy to take off, let alone fly,” said the centre’s manager of advanced air transport technology, Jim Heidmann. “Weight is quite a bit more important for planes than cars.”

But that hasn’t stopped big players from investing in electric flight alongside NASA, who created an experimental two-seater electric plane (the X-57) with an electric propulsion system.

Airline manufacturer Boeing estimates smaller electric or hybrid planes might be available sometime in the 2030s, Forbes reports.

But jumbo-jets, like its 777-sized planes, are still several decades away from flying with just electricity.

Meanwhile, Uber announced Uber Elevate, a flying taxi service that partners with electric aerospace company Joby Aviation, in 2020. Forbes reports that the service could be ready by 2023.

And to tackle the issue of batteries, Elon Musk claims batteries by his company Tesla “could achieve the needed power density for electric planes by 2023.”

In addition, companies are tackling the challenges behind battery-powered planes with hybrid models that use both jet fuel and batteries, such as LA-based start-up Ampaire.

Ampaire’s Electric EEL replaced the engine of a Cessna 337 Skymaster, saving 50-70 percent on fuel costs and 25-50 percent on maintenance, which could mean cheaper plane tickets for us all.