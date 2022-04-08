Sri Lanka's main opposition party has asked the government to take effective action to resolve an economic crisis or face a no-confidence motion.

The threat came as business leaders from garments, tea and other industries warned exports could fall 20-30 percent this year.

"The government needs to address the financial crisis and work to improve governance, or we will move a no-confidence motion against the government," Sajith Premadasa, the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, said in parliament on Friday.

Nearly two dozen associations, representing industries that collectively employ a fifth of the country's 22 million people, together urged the government to quickly seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"We need a solution within weeks or the country will fall off the precipice," Rohan Masakorala, director-general of the Sri Lanka Association of Manufacturers And Exporters of Rubber Products, told a news conference.

"Our estimate is that both merchandise and service exports could drop 20-30 percent this year due to a dollar shortage, higher freight costs and power cuts."

"It is imperative that Sri Lanka must avoid a disorderly debt default. The government must work to suspend debt and appoint financial advisers to start off the process of restructuring debt," Premadasa said.

Street protests have gone on nearly non-stop for more than a month, despite a five-day state of emergency and a two-day curfew.

