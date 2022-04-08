Australia is expected to trigger a national election in the coming days, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking to clear thorny political issues as his three-year term nears its end.

"It won't be very long from now," Morrison told radio station 3AW on Friday, saying an election was due in the middle of May.

On Thursday, Morrison's conservative government changed position and agreed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on aid for flood victims in Queensland state, where the centre-left Labor Party must gain seats to win a general election.

Morrison said on Friday the election would be fought on his government's economic track record and national security, and cast Labor as an "unknown".

The latest polls show Morrison's Liberal Party lagging behind Labor.

Analysts have pointed to cost of living pressures, in the wake of the pandemic and rising oil prices caused by the Russian onslaught on Ukraine, as a dominant issue.

'Last minute political fix'