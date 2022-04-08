French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced regret for starting campaigning late as opinion polls showed him holding a slender lead over the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

"Who could have understood six weeks ago that all of sudden I would start political rallies, that I would focus on domestic issues when the war started in Ukraine," Macron told RTL radio on Friday.

"So it is a fact that I entered (the campaign) even later than I wished," Macron said, adding that he retained a "spirit of conquest rather than of defeat".

If Le Pen is elected this month, her social programme will drive away international investors from France, Macron said in an interview with daily Le Parisien.

"Her programme will create massive unemployment because it will drive international investors away and it will not hold up budget-wise," he said.

"Her fundamentals have not changed: it is a racist programme that aims to divide society and is very brutal."

READ MORE:The 2022 elections are a monument to France’s deteriorated democracy

Presidential race