Ukraine: Over 6,660 evacuated in last 24 hours

A total of 6,665 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Friday, a top Ukraine official said.

The number is more than the 4,676 who escaped on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post.

US broadens crackdown on Russian access to foreign goods

The United States has broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, restricting access to imports of items such as fertilizer and pipe valves as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and Minsk following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's administration also restricted flights of American-made aircraft that are owned, controlled or leased by Belarusians from flying into Belarus "as part of the US government's response to Belarus's actions in support of Russia's aggressive conduct in Ukraine."

The Commerce Department said it will begin requiring Russians and Belarusians to get a special license when seeking to obtain a host of goods from US suppliers and pledged to deny those licenses.

US official: Some Russian units depleted

A senior US defense official says the Pentagon has determined that some of the Russian combat units that retreated from the Kiev area in recent days are so heavily damaged and depleted that their combat utility is in question.

The official described these units as “for all intents and purposes eradicated,” with only a small number of functioning troops and weapons remaining. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US military assessments, did not say how many units sustained such extensive damage.

The official said some combat units that withdrew from the Kiev area are beginning to move toward the Russian towns of Belgorod and Valuyki for refitting and resupplying before likely deploying to the Donbass region of Ukraine.

Biden: Russia behind 'horrific' attack on Ukraine train station

US President Joe Biden has accused Russia of being behind a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, deeming the incident a "horrific atrocity."

"The attack on a Ukrainian train station is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety," Biden said on Twitter.

EU publishes sanctions against Putin's two daughters

The EU has blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and more than 200 other people as part of its latest sanctions package over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, according to an official list.

Those on the list, which additionally included 18 companies, face asset seizures and travel bans in the 27-nation European Union.

The United States and Britain had already sanctioned Putin's two daughters: Maria Vorontsova and Katerina (or Ekaterina) Tikhonova, born in 1985 and 1986 respectively.

UN: Attack on Ukraine train station completely unacceptable

The UN has decried a strike blamed by Ukraine on Russia against a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk that left at least 50 people dead.

"The strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine today, which killed and injured scores of civilians waiting to be evacuated, including many women, children and elderly, and other attacks against civilians and on civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres, said in written a statement.

Those attacks, he said, are "gross violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law" and their perpetrators must be "held accountable."

Strike on Ukraine rail station 'crime against humanity': France

A strike blamed by Ukraine on Russia against a railway station in the east of the country that left at least 50 people dead can be classified as a crime against humanity, France has said.

"They hit a station where there are refugees, civilians and so this can be seen as a crime against humanity," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 5 television, calling for experts to head to the scene in Kramatorsk to gather evidence so the perpetrators can be held to account.

Odessa imposes weekend curfew over 'missile strike threat'

Ukraine's southern city of Odessa has imposed a weekend-long curfew over a "missile strike threat" from Russia, after the reported shelling of a train station that killed dozens in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

"A curfew will be introduced in Odessa and Odessa region from 9PM on April 9 to 6PM April 11," Odessa's regional military administration said on Facebook. The decision was taken "given events in Kramatorsk" and "threat of a missile strike on Odessa", it said.

US deploying Patriot battery to Slovakia after S-300 sent to Ukraine

The US is deploying a Patriot anti-air system to Slovakia after Bratislava delivered an S-300 battery to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has announced.

Biden lauded the Slovakian government for transferring the S-300 to Ukraine, saying it is part of US efforts to ensure Ukraine "can defend itself against Russian aggression."

Russia revokes registration of Amnesty and Human Rights Watch

Russia's justice ministry has said it has revoked the registration of 15 foreign organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The Russian units of the organisations, which also included the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, "were excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision, which did not give details of any violations, was announced days after New York-based HRW said it had found "several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations" in Ukraine.

Kramatorsk rail attack was a 'crime against humanity': Ukraine's prosecutor general

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said a deadly missile strike on a rail station packed with evacuees in the eastern city of Kramatorsk is a "crime against humanity."

At least 50 people were killed and dozens wounded in the attack that Ukrainian authorities say was carried out by Russian forces. The Russian defence ministry has denied its troops were behind the strike.

Mitsubishi says it has stopped vehicle production in Russia

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors has said it has stopped production at its Russian plant in Kaluga, which it owns together with Stellantis, until further notice, joining other major carmakers that have halted their operations in Russia.

Türkiye voices 'sadness' after strike on Ukraine train station

Türkiye has expressed "great sadness" over a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, killing fifty people including five children.

"It has been learnt with great sadness that dozens of people waiting to be evacuated died and were injured" as a result of the strike, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"This tragic event has once again demonstrated the importance and urgency of establishing humanitarian corridors in order to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians," it added.

Evacuations in Donetsk region to continue despite rail attack: governor

People will still be able to evacuate by rail from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region despite a deadly missile strike on a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk on Friday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television.

Death toll from missile attack in east Ukraine rises to 50, says governor

At least 50 people have been killed, including five children, in a missile strike on a rail station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

In an online post updating an earlier preliminary death toll of 39, Kyrylenko said the dead included victims who had died of their wounds after being taken to hospital or medical centres.

Slovakia gives S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger has said the EU member has given Ukraine an S-300 air defence system, adding that it does not mean Slovakia joined the conflict with Russia.

"I can confirm that the Slovak Republic has donated the S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, following Ukraine's request for assistance," Heger posted on Facebook. "The donation of the system does not mean that the Slovak Republic has become a part of the armed conflict in Ukraine."

He added that Slovakia's defence "will be strengthened in the coming days by an additional missile defence system from our allies," Heger said.

EU ambassador to Ukraine returns to Kiev

The European Union has returned its ambassador to Ukraine to the capital, Kiev, in a move that underscores the improved security situation there and the 27-nation bloc's commitment to the beleaguered country.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the announcement during a visit to Kiev where he joined EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Borrell said the ambassador's return would help ensure that the EU and Ukraine’s government can work together more directly and closely.

Russians' spending on food doubles following Ukraine conflict - UN food agency

Russian citizens are spending on average 40 percent of their disposable income on food - about twice as much as they did before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the director of the UN food agency's Russia liaison office said.

Russian government data shows annual food inflation hit 18.75 percent on April 1 as the economy reels from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its February 24 attack in Ukraine.

Oleg Kobiakov of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said many Russian households are now resorting to crisis coping strategies as much of their income goes towards basic needs like food.

700 people killed in Chernihiv since start of conflict: mayor

Some 700 people have been killed in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, including both military and civilians, since the start of Russia's military operation in February, the mayor has told Unian news agency.

"I can give you an approximate figure – 700 people. This includes military and civilians," Vladyslav Atroshenko said, adding that two-thirds of the pre-conflict population of 300,000 people had fled.

Russia denies attack on Ukrainian train station

Russia's defence ministry has said it did not launch an attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine, which a local rescue worker said killed dozens of people.

"All statements by representatives of the Kiev nationalist regime about the 'rocket attack' allegedly carried out by Russia on April 8 at the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk are a provocation and are absolutely untrue," the ministry said in a statement.

"We emphasise that Tochka-U tactical missiles, fragments of which were found near the Kramatorsk railway station and published by eyewitnesses, are used only by the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry added.

