Torrential rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people at a mining camp in mountainous northwest Colombia, with several reported missing and more damage expected.

The flooding at Abriaqui in the Antioquia department surprised a group of miners as they were eating dinner on Wednesday evening, mayor Hector Orrego told local television on Thursday.

"The guys were at dinner, some were preparing to rest, others were leaving work when the flood arrived" at the El Porvenir gold mine, he said.

It destroyed one level of the mining camp as well as part of a plant, the Antioquia government said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said the preliminary toll was 10 dead, seven missing and 10 injured.

Jaime Gomez of the DAGRAN regional rescue service said the casualty numbers may rise.

Deadly rainy season

Mayor Orrego said 20 families were evacuated from a nearby town due to the risk of further flooding, with various rivers around Abriaqui threatening to burst their banks.