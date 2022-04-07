Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that the Deputy Speaker's move to block a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan was unconstitutional.

The top court on Thursday declared Khan's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections illegal and ordered restoration of the lower house.

The decision came after four days of hearings by the Supreme Court over the major political crisis.

Khan will now face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers, the vote that he had tried to sidestep. The assembly will likely convene to vote on Saturday.

After the court announced its decision, Khan said he would continue to fight as he faced a vote to oust him, and would address the nation on Friday.

"I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," he said on Twitter, adding he had called a meeting of his cabinet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his allies have nominated him as the next prime minister if they are able to vote out Khan on Saturday.

