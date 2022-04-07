WORLD
NATO, a product of Cold War, should have become history long ago: China
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has advised relevant countries to "exercise caution when developing relations with NATO."
Beijing has been pushing back against expansion of NATO. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
April 7, 2022

Calling NATO a “product of the Cold War,” China has urged non-NATO countries to practice caution in their attempts to develop relations with the military alliance.

“NATO is a product of the Cold War and should have become history long ago,” Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

Zhao was responding to a question that Finland was “considering” applying to join NATO amid Russia’s offensive in Ukraine which began on February 24. 

“We advise relevant countries to exercise caution when developing relations with NATO,” Zhao said, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Beijing has been pushing back expansion of NATO.

On allegations that China-backed hackers attacked India’s power supply, Zhao said: “In the investigation of cyber incidents there should be complete evidence, and connection to any government shouldn’t be recklessly made."

“We have reiterated many times that China firmly opposes and cracks down on any form of hacking in accordance with the law, and will not encourage, support or condone hacking,” the spokesman said.

He accused the US of being the “world's largest source of cyberattacks.”

