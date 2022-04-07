TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
Türkiye detects and neutralises stray mines in the Black Sea
Minehunter vessels, along with maritime patrol aircraft, constantly monitor waterways near the Turkish coasts in the Black Sea region to detect and neutralise drifting mines.
Türkiye detects and neutralises stray mines in the Black Sea
Turkish Navy's Aydin class mine hunting vessel TCG Akcay sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
April 7, 2022

Türkiye has found and safely disposed of a sea mine off the Black Sea coast, the National Defense Ministry said. 

The area was secured immediately after the mine was spotted by patrol aircraft off Kocaeli, and underwater explosive ordnance disposal units successfully neutralised it, the ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

This is the third sea mine discovered by Turkish authorities since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with the first detected off the northern coast of Igneada near the Bulgarian maritime border and the second spotted at the entrance to the Bosporus in March.

Where are they from?

Several hundred mines have drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports, according to Russia's main intelligence agency.

"Due to storm weather, the cables connecting the mines to anchors were broken," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a press release dated March 19. "Due to wind and water currents, the mines are drifting freely in the western part of the Black Sea."

Viktor Vyshnov, deputy head of Ukraine’s state-run Maritime Administration, said "This is complete disinformation from the Russian side," adding, "This was done to justify the closure of these districts of the Black Sea under so-called 'danger of mines.'"

The Ukrainian navy said it alone had the right to distribute safety notices about its part of the Black Sea and cast Moscow's warning as an attempt at information "piracy."

Ukraine's foreign ministry said that Russia was planting naval mines in the Black Sea as "uncontrolled drifting ammunition," turning them "into a de facto weapon of indiscriminate action."

Some observers have said the mines drifted from a Ukrainian sea blockade, but that has not been verified.

420 naval mines

RECOMMENDED

The FSB said around 420 mines had broken loose, claiming that the mines were set by Ukrainian forces.

Russian reports said that these mines were made during the Soviet era in the first half of the 20th Century, adding that Ukraine planted these mines at the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The types of mines are “YM” weighing 17kg and “YRM” weighing 30kg, both can be placed one or two metres below the surface of the sea. The mine can explode once it is touched.

Experts urged that all Black Sea countries should cooperate in the search operation to detect all drifting mines which could threaten international navigation.

The Samsun NAVTEX station of the Turkish Naval Forces’ office of navigation issued a statement on March 21 warning ships in the Black Sea against the mines.

The station requested that ships in the vicinity immediately report any detection of drifted mines or mine-like objects to the Turkish main search and rescue coordination centre and the Turkish Naval Forces.

Detecting stray mines

Türkiye is one of the countries among NATO members most prepared for such mines; its naval army has 11 minesweepers always ready to act. However, naval teams may face difficulty in detecting these mines due to weather conditions. 

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar earlier said that minehunter vessels, along with maritime patrol aircraft, are constantly monitoring waterways near the Turkish coasts in the Black Sea region to detect and neutralise drifting mines.

Akar also said both the Russian and Ukrainian sides had been notified and that coordination is ongoing.

The Black Sea is a major shipping route for grain, oil and oil products. It links to the Marmara and the Mediterranean seas via the Bosphorus strait, which runs through the heart of Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city with 16 million residents. 

READ MORE: How Turkey became a strong naval power in recent years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests