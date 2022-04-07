Ukraine is trying to evacuate as many trapped civilians as possible as Russian forces pound cities and towns in the east and south of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Irena Vereshchuk announced on Thursday an agreement with Russia on opening 10 safe corridors, mostly in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Vereshchuk said residents trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol would have to use their own vehicles.

Ukrainian officials say Russia has been regrouping for a new offensive in the east and south, and want civilians to leave those areas while they still can.

"Evacuate! The chances of saving yourself and your family from Russian death are dwindling every day," said Sergiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region.

Gaidai added that Russian troops had not made any significant breakthroughs.

"These few days may be the last chance to leave," Gaiday wrote to residents on Facebook, cautioning that Russian forces were "trying to cut off all possible ways of taking people out".

Russian shelling