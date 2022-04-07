European Union envoys are set to approve a ban on Russian coal that would take full effect from mid-August, a month later than initially planned, two EU sources have told Reuters, following pressure from Germany to delay the measure.

The phase-out of EU imports of Russian coal is the cornerstone measure in a fifth package of sanctions against Russia that the EU Commission proposed this week, as a reaction to alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Once approved, it will be the EU's first ban on any import of energy from Russia since the start of what the Kremlin calls a "special operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

Oil and gas, which represent far bigger imports from Moscow, are still untouched.

The EU Commission had initially proposed a wind-down period of three months for existing contracts, meaning that Russia could effectively still export coal to the EU for 90 days after sanctions were imposed, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Avoiding legal risks

But that period has been extended to four months, the sources who are familiar with the discussions told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

That followed pressure mostly from Germany, the EU's main importer of Russian coal.