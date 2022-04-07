A Turkish court has decided to transfer its case on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi judicial authorities.

On March 31, a Turkish prosecutor in Istanbul asked the court to finalise proceedings in Türkiye and transfer the case to Saudi judicial authorities.

Arguing for the transfer, the prosecutor said no testimony can be taken from the 26 Saudi nationals charged in the case, nor can they be arrested as they are not on Turkish soil — and so the case would remain inconclusive.

Agreeing with this request, the court decided on Thursday to transfer the case to Saudi authorities in Riyadh.