South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's team has backed away from the avowed anti-feminist's campaign pledge to abolish the country's Ministry of Gender Equality.

Yoon won the March election by an extremely narrow margin after appealing to disgruntled young, male voters with a promise to scrap the ministry, which has become a lightning rod in the country's bitter debates over gender.

On the campaign trail, he repeatedly claimed that South Korean women do not suffer from "systemic gender discrimination" - despite much evidence to the contrary around the gender wage gap, female workforce participation and political and corporate top-end representation.

But on Thursday, his transition team said they would keep the ministry for now and appoint their own minister for gender equality.

"It has been decided that the composition of the cabinet will be based on the current government system," Ahn Cheol-soo, the head of the committee, told reporters.

The committee will announce its new gender equality minister, along with other members of its cabinet, Ahn said, adding they will still be looking at whether they will restructure.

'Different opinions'

The newly appointed gender equality minister will "be tasked with setting up a plan to identify problems and whether there are better reorganisation measures available," he said.