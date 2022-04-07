Pakistan's top court hopes to wrap up a hearing on Prime Minister Imran Khan's obstruction of an opposition bid to oust him.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is expected to announce the ruling later on Thursday.

Khan critics say the move was unconstitutional and has led to political turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.

Former cricket star Khan lost his parliamentary majority last week and was on the verge of being forced from office by a no-confidence vote tabled by the opposition on Sunday.

But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional. Khan then dissolved parliament.

The stand-off has thrown the country of 220 million people, ruled by the military for extended periods since independence in 1947, into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Legal challenge