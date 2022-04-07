WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll climbs in Peru as fuel price hike stokes anger
Toll over surging fuel and fertiliser prices in the Andean country reaches five after a man is killed in fresh clashes in Ica, some 300 kilometres south of Lima, officials say.
Death toll climbs in Peru as fuel price hike stokes anger
The protests were triggered by rising fuel and fertiliser costs due to sanctions on Russia. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 7, 2022

Peruvian authorities have said that a fifth person died in the ongoing anti-government protests sparked by rising fuel prices, a sign of how the global energy crunch linked to the assault on Ukraine is stoking unrest in countries around the world.

Peru's Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday a 25-year-old man had died and that it was investigating.

A union representing agricultural workers in the southern Peruvian city of Ica said the man had died in clashes with police.

A farm worker who took part in a road block protest died following clashes with police while several others were injured, a hospital said.

"Fifteen injured people have come in, we have one seriously injured. There is a civilian who came in dead as a result of the conflict," Carlos Navea, director of the hospital in Ica some 300 kilometres south of Lima, said on Facebook.

Navea said 12 police officers and three civilians were injured.

The violence came a day after President Pedro Castillo called off a curfew in Lima aimed at curbing nationwide protests against rising fuel prices.

RECOMMENDED

Russia-Ukraine conflict impact  

The protests were triggered by rising fuel and fertiliser costs due to sanctions on Russia, which attacked Ukraine in late February. The unrest has escalated in recent days, rattling the government of center-left President Castillo.

Authorities are struggling to unblock key highways that are essential for food supplies in Peru's largest cities.

Castillo is also fending off calls for his resignation from the opposition and some influential local newspapers.

Castillo, who recently survived a second impeachment attempt less than a year into office, on Tuesday called off a mandatory curfew in Lima, the capital, that sought to stifle protests after thousands defied the order and took to the streets.

Those protests turned violent at night with looting reported in several government buildings.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru –– the country’s main trade union federation –– has called for more protests on Thursday.

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Israel wants US to attack Iran, but Trump favours tough diplomacy: report