The Biden administration believes a potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye would be in line with US national security interests and would also serve NATO's long-term unity, the State Department has said in a letter to Congress.

The State Department letter, first reported by the Reuters news agency, is dated March 17 and signed by the agency's top legislative official Naz Durakoglu.

She acknowledges the strained relations while at the same time describing Türkiye's support for and defence ties with Ukraine as "an important deterrent to malign influence in the region."

While the letter doesn't provide any assurance or a timeline for the sale, it emphasises that Washington's actions after Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 systems represent "a significant price paid."

Türkiye made a request in October to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing warplanes. Washington has so far refrained from expressing any opinion on the sale, saying it needs to go through the standard arms sales process.

The sale of US weapons to NATO ally Türkiye became contentious after Ankara acquired Russian-made defence missile systems, triggering US sanctions as well as Türkiye's removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Türkiye says it chose to procure Russian defence systems after US failed to sell its Patriot missile systems to Ankara.

"The Administration believes that there are nonetheless compelling long-term NATO alliance unity and capability interests, as well as US national security, economic and commercial interests that are supported by appropriate US defense trade ties with Turkey," the letter said.

"The proposed sale will require a Congressional notification if the Department of State were to approve it," it added.

