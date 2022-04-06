BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IEA: Rich nations to tap 120M barrels from emergency oil reserves
Members of the IEA agreed to tap their emergency oil reserves to calm crude prices that have soared following Russia's attacks on Ukraine,
IEA: Rich nations to tap 120M barrels from emergency oil reserves
US President Joe Biden announced a record release of US oil onto the market — one million barrels every day for six months, or a total of more than 180 million barrels. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
April 6, 2022

Rich countries will tap an additional 120 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves in a bid to calm crude prices that have soared following Russia's attacks on Ukraine, the International Energy Agency has said.

The IEA "is moving ahead with a collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels (including 60 million barrels contributed by the US as part of its overall draw from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve)", IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced a record release of US oil onto the market – one million barrels every day for six months, or a total of more than 180 million barrels.

The 30 other members of the IEA agreed on Friday at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the 31-nation IEA to tap their emergency oil reserves again but did not disclose by how much.

The IEA members – which include the United States, European countries, Australia and Japan, among others – had already pledged last month to release 62.7 million barrels of oil.

Its members hold emergency stockpiles totalling 1.5 billion barrels.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Biden weighs massive release of oil to combat inflation

On March 7, oil prices flirted with historic highs last seen during the 2008 financial crisis. 

North Sea Brent crude closed at $139.13 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate hit $130.50.

Prices have since retreated but were still hovering at around $100 a barrel on Wednesday. 

READ MORE:EU gas buyers need to set up rouble accounts from April – Putin

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Israel wants US to attack Iran, but Trump favours tough diplomacy: report