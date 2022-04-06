Sudanese security forces have killed a protester during the latest rallies against last year's military coup that has plunged the African country into political turmoil and aggravated its economic woes.

The 19-year-old was hit "by a bullet fired by coup forces" during the crackdown on the demonstration, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Wednesday.

The shooting brings to 94 the death toll since an October 25 military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the committee said.

Security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in Khartoum and Omdurman, according to the Legitimate Doctors' Union.

Economic and security collapse

Wednesday's protest was the latest in efforts to pressure the ruling generals, whose takeover has triggered near-daily street protests demanding civilian rule.

Called by pro-democracy groups, the demonstrators marched in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman amid tight security around the presidential palace, which has seen violent clashes in previous protests.

There were also rallies elsewhere, including in Qadarif and Port Sudan in the east and the war-ravaged Darfur region in the west. Footage on social media, which corresponded with The Associated Press news agency reporting, shows young people setting tires on fire and blocking roads.