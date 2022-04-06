WORLD
4 MIN READ
Security forces 'committed war crimes' against Tigrayans in Ethiopia
Rights groups have blamed newly appointed civilian administrators, regional forces and irregular militias from the neighbouring Amhara region for atrocities against civilians in Tigray.
Security forces 'committed war crimes' against Tigrayans in Ethiopia
Over 15 months, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International interviewed more than 400 people including refugees who fled into Sudan, and witnesses to the violence still living inside western Tigray and elsewhere in Ethiopia. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 6, 2022

Security forces and their allies in a disputed part of conflict-hit northern Ethiopia have committed abuses against Tigrayans that amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity, two rights groups said.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday that Tigrayans had been targeted in "a relentless campaign of ethnic cleansing" in the long-contested western Tigray region since the outbreak of the conflict between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels in November 2020.

Over the ensuing months, several hundred thousand Tigrayans were forcibly expelled from western Tigray in a "coordinated" manner by security forces and civilian authorities through ethnically motivated rape, murder, starvation, and other serious violations.

"These widespread and systematic attacks against the Tigrayan civilian population amount to crimes against humanity, as well as war crimes," Amnesty and HRW said in a joint report titled "We Will Erase You From This Land".

Over 15 months, HRW and Amnesty interviewed more than 400 people including refugees who fled into Sudan, and witnesses to the violence still living inside western Tigray and elsewhere in Ethiopia.

READ MORE:How Ethiopia war is sowing discord 13,000-km away among US immigrants

Sexual enslavement

They documented the sexual enslavement and gang rape of Tigrayan women, including a victim whose attackers said they were "purifying" her blood.

They also gathered testimony about the death of Tigrayans in overcrowded prisons, and the summary execution of dozens of men by a river.

The atrocities were blamed on newly appointed civilian administrators in western Tigray, and regional forces and irregular militias from the neighbouring Amhara region.

RECOMMENDED

Gizachew Muluneh, a spokesperson for Amhara's regional government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former ruling party in Tigray that once dominated Ethiopian politics, of subjecting Amharas to such abuses for decades.

Amharas and Tigrayans are two of Ethiopia's largest ethnic groups, and both lay historic claim in full to the vast fertile expanse of western Tigray that stretches from the Tekeze River to Sudan.

READ MORE:UN aid arrives in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Shocking crimes

But the rights watchdogs also pointed the finger at Addis Ababa, accusing the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of covering up abuses and severely restricting independent access to western Tigray.

The atrocities there unfolded "with the acquiescence and possible participation of Ethiopian federal forces", the report said.

"Ethiopian authorities have steadfastly denied the shocking breadth of the crimes that have unfolded and have egregiously failed to address them," said Kenneth Roth, executive director of HRW.

Seventeen months ago Abiy sent troops into Tigray after accusing the TPLF of orchestrating attacks on federal army camps.

Western Tigray was swiftly captured by federal and Amhara forces, and a new administration appointed.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Israel wants US to attack Iran, but Trump favours tough diplomacy: report