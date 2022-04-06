The Philippines’ Air Force has taken delivery of two Türkiye-made T-129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack (ATAK) helicopters in a ceremony at Col Jesus Villamor air base on April 6.

Delfin Lorenzana, the Philippine secretary of national defence, called it a "wonderful day" for the Philippine Air Force.

"I am very happy that the dream of the Philippine Air Force has come true, but we still have a long way to go to fully equip our home," he concluded.

Ismail Demir, President of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) expressed happiness at the historical moment between nations.

The procurement is part of a larger strategy by Manila to bolster its defence ahead of escalating tensions with China, especially in the South China Sea.

Next-gen capacities

The TAI T129 ATAK helicopter is described as the most effective attack helicopter in its class worldwide, with 95 percent of parts for serial production made in Türkiye.

The helicopter is a next-generation, tandem and two-seat, twin-engine helicopter geared for multiple roles, including attack, reconnaissance, fire support, air defence suppression, precision and deep strikes, armed escort and urban warfare.

With a maximum cruising speed of 281 kilometres per hour, a flight range of 537 kilometres, the T129 ATAK can fly for three hours with a take-off weight of five tons and an altitude ceiling of 4572 metres.

Its design allows it to perform in high altitudes and heat, night and day, as well as geographically harsh missions.