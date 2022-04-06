Hong Kong's second most senior leader, Chief Secretary John Lee, has resigned to run in a leadership election in May, after Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she will not seek a second five-year term.

Lee said on Wednesday he was awaiting Beijing's approval for him to stand in the leadership election.

Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to the global financial hub's number two role in 2021.

Some political analysts said the move signalled Beijing's priorities for Hong Kong were related to security rather than the economy or finance.

Lee was among Chinese and Hong Kong officials sanctioned by the United States in June 2020 for what Washington described as their role in curbing Hong Kong's freedoms after Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law.

Previous chief executives have had extensive economic and social policy-making expertise.

Election looms