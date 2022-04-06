El Salvador's Congress has approved sentences of 10 to 15 years for those who spread gang-related messages in the media, prompting journalists to raise censorship fears.

Tuesday's measure, which was requested by President Nayib Bukele, also targets those who "mark" their territories with acronyms — a practice that gang members use to threaten those who report them to authorities.

"When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they prohibited by law all Nazi symbology, as well as messages, apologies and everything aimed at promoting Nazism...Now we will do the same with gangs," Bukele said on Twitter.

El Salvador's journalists' association issued a statement expressing its "concern" about a "clear attempt at censorship".

The "gag" reform, as the group described it, "threatens with imprisonment the media and journalists who report on a reality that the current administration" of Bukele "seeks to hide".

It is a "new tool to criminalise journalistic work", the group said.

Cracking down on gangs

The deputy of the ruling party, Marcela Pineda, said the reform does not seek "to restrict freedom of expression" but to force responsibility "in the messages that are disseminated to the population".