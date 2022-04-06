Amnesty International's former India chief has said he was stopped from flying to the United States because of government legal action against the human rights watchdog.

Aakar Patel said on Wednesday that he was stopped from boarding his flight to the United States at the airport in the southern city of Bangalore because he was on an "exit control list."

He wrote on Twitter that he was then contacted by the country's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and told he was prevented from leaving "because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has long been accused of trying to silence critics, and activists say they have been targeted for harassment since he took office in 2014.

Amnesty halts operations

Amnesty halted its India operations in 2020 after the government froze its bank accounts in what the group said was part of an official "witch hunt".