Twitter has announced it will soon start testing an edit button at its monthly subscription service.

The ability to tweak tweets after firing them off has been a feature users have long yearned for at the one-to-many messaging platform.

The announcement that testing of an edit feature will start in the coming months at Twitter Blue came after newly named board member Elon Musk conducted an online poll.

In a tweet, Musk asked if people wanted an edit button on Twitter. Nearly 4.4 million votes were cast, some 73 percent of them saying "yes."

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," Twitter posted on its communications account.

"No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll," it added, poking fun at the Tesla boss.

