The number of journeys taken over China's three-day Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday has tumbled by nearly two-thirds from last year, state media have said, citing data from the transport ministry, as authorities battle outbreaks of Covid-19 across the country.

The decline was worse than expected and comes as analysts warn that the economic cost of keeping infections to a minimum is likely to soar, with sectors like tourism bearing the biggest brunt.

Total trips – including rail, air, waterway and road – reached an estimated 53.78 million over the three-day period beginning on April 3, down 63 percent, the official Economic Daily reported late on Tuesday.

The figure was also about 10 percent lower than 2020, when parts of China were still recovering from the first coronavirus outbreak that began in central China's Wuhan.

Air travel was worst hit, with the total number of flights falling to an estimated 562,000, down 87 percent from a year ago and 54 percent down on 2020. Road journeys fell 53 percent on the year, and were also slightly lower than in 2020.

Millions under full or partial lockdown