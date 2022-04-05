An attacker has stabbed an Iranian cleric to death and wounded two others, one of them seriously, in Iran's shrine city of Mashhad.

The assailant struck on Tuesday as large crowds of worshippers gathered in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Reza, of one of the most revered figures in Shia Islam, said the governor of Khorasan Razavi province, Yaghoub Ali Nazari.

"A man stabbed three Shia clerics with knives, killing one and wounding two others," said Nazari, adding that "one of the injured is in serious condition".

"Preliminary investigations show that the attacker committed this action under the influence of takfiri currents", he added.

The term "takfiri" is used to describe Muslims who take it upon themselves to brand others as apostates and thus condemn them to death, and usually refers to extremists groups.

The assailant and four suspected accomplices were arrested after the bloody attack in the Imam Reza shrine's courtyard on Tuesday, said Mohammad Hossein Doroudi, the chief prosecutor of the northeastern city.

"The attacker is a foreign national," he told the Fars News Agency, without specifying the country.

Identity of assailant under investigation