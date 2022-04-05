India's government has said that it has banned 22 YouTube channels, including four of Pakistani origin, for disinformation on subjects concerning national security and public order, the latest such federal crackdown in the country.

The country's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said on Tuesday that the blocked YouTube channels had a combined total of 2.6 billion viewers.

The government, which invoked "emergency powers" under India's IT laws, said it had for the first time blocked 18 Indian YouTube channels, with previous actions focusing on accounts it said operated from neighbouring Pakistan.

"Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces," the Indian government said in a statement.

International criticism